New video of actor Hanks Anuku raises concerns

Veteran actor, Hanks Anuku is back on the trending list again after being spotted at a fueling station in Asaba, engaging in a conversation that has raised concerns on social media.



In the viral video, the actor could be heard in parts expressing his liking for a woman nearby while the rest of his speech proved difficult to comprehend.



The individual who filmed the actor made a pitiable statement about the actor near the end of the video, claiming that he was ‘gone’.





Following the release of the video, social media users raised concerns about the actor’s health.





@Updateboyx on X wrote: We enjoyed our childhood through them too. May he find his balance in Life.

@A6oki said: Y’all need to check this man, he’s ill and need therapy check up.



@Siinclair_Ness pointed out: He looks really unkept and seems to be passing through a lot tho. Let his family and close people keeps on checking out to see if everything is okay oo. We don’t want to hear another more sad stories again. We are tired of all the sad and sorrowful episodes in the entertainment industry.



@favlady12 says: I wish him well



@rachgale asked: Who else is scared of watching to the end, fearing for something bad to happen?



@ambalium said: Man needs help as fast as possible…

Recall some months ago, a video of the actor strolling the streets of Asaba went viral, sparking debate about whether or not he was safe.

However, actress Shan George later douse concerns, stating that there was nothing wrong with the actor and that he was simply on set.

Hanks Anuku also confirmed Shan George’s account, saying he was in good health.