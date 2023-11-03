New Shippers’ Council boss resumes

This aerial view taken on September 14, 2023 shows the worlds first methanol-enabled container vessel called “Laura Maersk” of A.P. Moller-Maerska after its namegiving ceremony in Copenhagen. – Built in South Korea by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and fitted with a dual-fuel engine, “Laura Maersk” is a relatively small model that will be able to transport 2,136 20-foot (TEU) containers. It will begin operating in the Baltic Sea in October 2023, Maersk said. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)

•Says Council crucial to diversification of nation’s economy

By Godfrey Bivbere

The newly appointed Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, Akutah Pius Ukeyima, has resumed duty at the Council’s head office in Lagos.

While addressing the Council’s staff, Ukeyima said the NSC has a crucial role to play in Nigeria’s economic diversification from crude oil.

The new NSC boss said under his leadership the Council will play a strategic role in writing the success stories of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Marine and Blue Economy Minister, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola.

The ES/CEO, who was received by Council’s management and staff, also conveyed his intention to hit the ground running.

A statement signed by Deputy Director, Public Relations, NSC, Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, noted that the NSC boss assured all members of staff as well as industry stakeholders of his readiness to work with the rest of the Council’s team for the realization of the organization’s mandate within the context of Marine and Blue Economy.

According to Ukeyima, over the years, the nation has been mulling the diversification of the economy from oil dependency to other revenue generating sectors, but this is the first time the Federal Government has taken a bold and pragmatic step by creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He asserted that with the creation of the new Ministry, the Council’s mandate becomes a lot more robust, stressing that there is a lot of work to be done.

Ukeyima described the Council’s staff as “highly knowledgeable, experienced, and also equal to the task ahead”

He pledged to be a servant leader, and promised that his tenure will reward hard work and commitment.

“Sometimes we don’t appreciate knowledge but moving forward, we will reward hard work,” he added while thanking the management and staff of the Council for the warm reception.