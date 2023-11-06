NESI: High energy cost crippling businesses, Dogara warns

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has warned that businesses are shutting down due to the high cost of energy in the country.

Dogara who spoke to journalists at the end of the NESI Open Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, at the weekend, said operators and the government need to work together to improve public power supply as self-generation has become too costly.

The main competition was won by Queen Kegbe of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC.

The former Speaker said: “We need to generate more power and distribute. A lot of our industries are dying. So many businesses are struggling because of the high cost of petrol and diesel. There is no regular electricity supply. Even the farmers are struggling.

“I am a farmer, farms around me are shutting down because they can no longer afford the high cost of energy.

“During the tournament, there were a lot of interfaces on how the operators can improve the sector that holds so much promise for Nigeria because without electricity you cannot engage in meaningful production.

“It is said that we must grow what we eat, and eat what we grow but if we don’t have access to power we cannot achieve that”, he added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the planning Committee and Chairman, of West Power and Gas (Core investor in Eko DisCo), Mr George Etomi explained that the tournament was not just a coming together of Golf enthusiasts but represented the dynamic and ever-evolving Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“Significantly so, this tournament represents more than just a friendly competition on the greens, but marks an important milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable and electrified future for our great nation”, he stated.