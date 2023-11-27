NEMSA seeks judges’ cooperation on enforcement

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has moved to secure the cooperation of judges on the enforcement of electricity regulations, across the nation.

The agency, in a statement, in Abuja, yesterday, said it required the help of the Judiciary in the enforcement of technical standards and regulations in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and Allied services.

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) was established by the NEMSA Act of 2015 (now the Electricity Act of 2023) which confers on the organisation power to enforce technical standards and regulations, technical inspection, and certification of all categories of electrical installations in the power industry, to ensure safety of lives and property in the use of electricity.

It said, “The enforcement of technical standards and regulations is a very critical aspect in managing the growth of the electricity industry in any nation as it helps to ensure that all electrical installations deployed in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) meet required technical standards, regulations and specifications to ensure that such systems are capable of delivering safe, reliable and sustainable electricity supply as well as guarantee safety of lives and property.”

According to NEMSA, attempts to enforce its mandate have been met with resistance on several occasions, which is attributable to a lack of adequate knowledge about the Agency and its mandate.

It said that part of the challenges encountered by the officers of the agency on enforcement of technical standards included a lack of sufficient knowledge by relevant stakeholders.

The organisation disclosed that it would therefore engage in enlightenment campaigns on its mandates and functions to curb the knowledge gap about its role.

According to NEMSA, the recently assented Electricity Act, 2023 by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu mandates the House of Assemblies of States to enact their electricity laws and establish their Regulatory Authorities.

” It is imperative, therefore, to sensitize and enhance the awareness of the stakeholders. This is because the support and cooperation of stakeholders at the National and Sub-National Tiers of Government, particularly Legislators, Judiciary and State Executives is of utmost importance in ensuring that NEMSA’s mandate/functions are effectively and efficiently protected and delivered in line with the provisions of the law and extant regulations,” the organisation said.

The third edition of its Annual Roundtable for the Legislature, Judiciary and other Stakeholders on the enforcement of technical standards is expected to open in Abuja, today.