Negligence of fallen heroes, reason for failure – Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has regretted Nigeria’s negligence of its fallen heroes, saying it was the prime reason for the country’s failure to progress.

Adams, who said the developed countries understand what it means to honour their heroes, added that the spiritual importance of commemorating the dead should not be underestimated.

Speaking at the 2023 Heroes and Heroines Day organised by the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in Lagos, Adams insisted that a nation that fails to celebrate its icons may not find peace, stressing that Nigeria should set a day aside for its fallen heroes, like it is done in Asia, Europe and America.

His words: “All that we do is dependent on spiritual instructions. We don’t just organise our programmes. We have been organising this event for about 16 years and we have never missed it.

“We have organised today’s event to let those here know that their loved ones who were our members did not die in vain.

“We have not forgotten them and if God provides for us, we will do better than what we have just done. We have also organised this event to let those dwelling in the Lord know that we have not forgotten them and we will keep recognising them.

“Nigeria is the only country that has no date set aside for the dead. If you monitor the 28 European countries, you will see that every November 1 is a holiday, set aside for the dead. Why won’t they find peace and progress when they honour their dead?

“In Asia, they also don’t joke with the dead. A day is set aside for them. Can we see all the troubles bedeviling our country? It is because we have refused to do the needful.

“We have politicised religion and given politics religious colouration. Everything is difficult; our currency is rising and falling all because we have failed to do the needful.”