NECO honours Igbinedion School over best student in 2022 BECE examination

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has honored 15 years old Miss Onochie Chimamanda Frances of Igbinedion Education Centre in Benin City for emerging as the overall best candidate in Nigeria during the 2022 Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE).



Chimamanda scored 11As in the 2022 BECE thus emerging the overall best in the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



A letter of invitation for the award was on Monday presented to the school by the state coordinator of NECO, Dr Moses Oladipupo representing NECO Registrar, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi.

Responding, the Deputy Chairman and proprietress of the school, Lady Cherry Igbinedion said the achievement of Chimamanda was the dream she had for the school when it was founded about forty years ago.



According to her, “It is moments like this that we declare that my eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord. It was over forty years ago when I was digging the foundation of this school with my husband, this was the type of glory that I could see 40 years later; students who could go beyond their limits. It is such a proud moment for me. Today I had to wake earlier than usual because I insisted that I must be here to give honour to whom honour is due. It is a very great moment for Igbinedion Education Centre, it is a delight to thank Chimamanda Frances Onochie for making the school, for making the family, for making every mother and father here holding on to the promise that it is possible”

She said Chimanda has set a standard among her equals which would now be a motivation of her classmates to emulate her.



In his brief remarks, Oladipupo appealed to the parents and the school to keep encouraging the student in order to surmount the challenges ahead noting that the girl has a very bright academic future.



For Chimamanda who hails from Anambra State, she would like to be a surgeon in the future and thanked her parents, school teachers and fellow students for their encouragement that has brought out the best in her.