NEC adopts flood mitigation plan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Economic Council, NEC, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday approved the findings of the Presidential Committee on Flood Mitigation, Adaptation, Preparedness, and Response.

The committee’s recommendations include the endorsement of an annual budget for the State, Federal, and Local governments on flooding and the establishment of a National flood management council to be domiciled in the office of the Vice President.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the 37th meeting of the Council, presided over by Senator Shettima at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello stated that the committee also suggested an emergency climate-sensitive budget approach addressing flood crisis in the country.

According to him, “Given that flood management is cross-cutting and multi-sectoral requiring a comprehensive structure guided by strong frameworks and policies, the committee recommended the establishment of a National flood management council to be domiciled in the office of the Vice President.

“On the advice of the proposed council, the President should declare a state of emergency when a category 4 flood occurs.”

On funding options, the Committee Governor Bello disclosed that it recommended the Natural Resource Development Fund, to mitigate and immediately respond to the flood crisis in Nigeria.

“Annual budgetary provision for federal, State and Local Government, Ecological fund, immediate response and strengthening of data management for effective early warning”

Further speaking on the adoption of the Flood Committee report, the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed that the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum had made available six pivot irrigation schemes, each costing $250,000 to support other states that are desirous of utilizing them to support additional production and pastoralist population.

Bagudu added that Governor Zulum has also provided two drilling rigs that are capable of drilling up to 2000 meters, he added that this is to support other States.

“A very noteworthy item on the agenda today was an announcement by His Excellency, the Vice President, that the governor of Borno State His Excellency Professor Babagana Zulum had made available from an inventory they are holding six pivot irrigation schemes, each costing $250,000 to support other states that are desirous of utilizing them to support additional production and pastoralist population.

“Equally, he has made available two drilling rigs that are capable of drilling up to 2000 meters so that states that wish to avail themselves of such support can make use of them”, the Minister added.

Giving an update on the Excess Crude Account, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, stated that as of September 2023, the excess crude account stood at $473,754.57, Stabilisation as of September 2023 is N37,597,965,211.43, while the Current Balance of Natural Resources is N144,683,136,928.25.

Ossai further disclosed that the Minister of Finance put the budget support facilities for states; and outstanding Liability for the FCT, at N49,105,873,326.75, and for the 36 States, it is also at the same value of N49,105,873,326.75, thus with a total of N1,718,705,566,436.25.