Ndume appeals to Tinubu, ECOWAS leaders to lift ban on Niger

By Victoria Ojeme

Mohammed Ali Ndume, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider lifting the ban placed on Niger. He noted that the ban has contributed to the sufferings of the people in the area.

Ndume made this appeal on the platform of ‘Concerned Parliamentarians’. He called on the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to lift the ban placed on Niger.

Hon. Ndume who led the group made the call at a press briefing, at the opening session of the 2023 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

Ndume appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his good office as the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State to impress on his colleagues to consider lifting of the ban to assuage the sufferings of the people.

He said: “We are here to address the press on the happenings in Niger. There was a change of government in Niger on the 30th of July. Immediately after the incident, ECOWAS and other countries imposed sanctions on Niger.

“We thought it was temporarily and that the matter could be resolved within a short time, but it is not. Niger people and of course their neigbouring countries are suffering.

“Niger borders about eight states in Nigeria, namely Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno.

Since the closure of the borders and imposition of sanctions against Niger, the poor people including children and women have been subjected to different forms of suffering.

“When you go to the border, you see thousands of trailers loaded with foodstuffs and these food items are decaying and wasting away. This is affecting the economy of Niger and the bordering communities and states, especially Nigeria”.

He further urged the Authority of the Heads of States, to consider the suffering of the people in the area.

“We are therefore appealing to the Authority of Heads of State and particularly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the suffering of our people in Niger, Nigeria and other member states and lift the sanctions against Niger.