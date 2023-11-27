NDLEA destroys 15,193.365kg of illicit drugs, warns drug barons to steer clear of Kano

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on Monday destroyed 15,193.365, kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with a strong warning on drug barons to steer clear of the state as no hiding place for them.

The NDLEA Commander, Abubakar Idris Ahmad while speaking during the destruction exercise at Hawan Kalibawa, Dawakin-Tofa local Government Area of Kano State, said the illicit drugs were seized by its gallant officers between the period of 3 years (8th October, 2020 and the 17th of october, 2023).

Ahmad, however, vowed that it will not relent in its efforts to ensure the state is free from illicit drugs.

He further hinted the gathering that the Agency’s chairman has approved the establishment of Divisional Narcotic Offices in every local government in Nigeria to that effect in order to achieve the significant milestone and realize the agency’s mission of a drug-free society.

According to him, “Let today serve as a warning to those who trade in these destructive substances that there is no hiding place for them in Kano State. We will not rest until every corner of this state is free from drugs and every young person can live a life free from the influence of illicit substances.

“Today, we gather here not to witness but also to participate in the public destruction of a significant volume of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances that were seized by the gallant officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kano State Command and the NDLEA Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA Special Area Command.

“Between the 8th of October, 2020, and the 17th of october, 2023, a combined weight of 15,193.365, kilograms of Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic Substances was seized. This included 9,824.098 kilograms of Cannabis sativa, 1.8665 kilograms of Cocaine, 4,694.298 kilograms of Psychotropic substance, 9 grams of Methamphetamine, 10 kilograms of Barbiturate and 663 kilograms of Assorted Expired Drugs from NDLEA Kano State Command.

“Additionally, NDLEA MAKIA Special Area Command confiscated a total of 528.511 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This consisted of 169 kilograms of Psychotropic Substance, 6 kilograms of cannabis Sativa, 4.3 kilograms of Cocaine; 5.211 kilograms of Methamphetamine, 333 kilograms of Khats.

“These substances, which have been a plague on our society, causing untold harm and devastation to many of our young people, will today be destroyed by burning here at Hawan Kalibawa, Dawakin-Tofa local Government Area of Kano State.

“Let it be known that the NDLEA is determined to ensure that every local government in the state is free from illicit drugs, I want to reaffirm the agency’s commitment, as the chairman has approved the establishment of Divisional Narcotic Offices in every local government in Nigeria, aiming for a presence in each one. Therefore, I’m soliciting the support of the local and state governments and other stakeholders to support this effort to achieve this significant milestone in realizing the agency’s mission of a drug-free society,” the NDLEA Commander, Ahmad however stated.