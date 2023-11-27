NDLEA destroys 15.7 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday destroyed 15.7 tonnes of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances seized in Kano State.

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. (RTD) Buba Marwa said the drugs were seized by the state command and Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Special Area Command, between Oct. 2020 and Oct. 2023.

Marwa, represented by the NDLEA Director-General, Investigation, Mr Samuel Bashir-Gadzama, said during the public burning of the illicit drugs that the action was to prevent the drugs from going back to society.

Also, the state NDLEA Commander, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, said the 15,193.365 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances destroyed comprised 9,824.098 kg of cannabis sativa and 1.8665 kg of cocaine.

He said others included 4,694.298 kg of psychotropic substances, 9 grams of methamphetamine, 10 kg of barbiturate, and 663 kg of expired drugs.

He said that a total of 528.511 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized from the Aminu Kano International Airport.

“The 528.511 kg of drugs were made up of 169 kg of psychotropic substances, 6 kg of Cannabis sativa, 4.3 kg of cocaine, 5.211 kg of methamphetamine, and 344 kg of khat.

“These substances have been a plague on our society, causing untold harm and devastation to many of our young people,’’ the commander added.

Idris-Ahmad also commended the Kano State Government, judges, other sister security agencies, and non-governmental organizations for their unwavering commitment to the fight against the drug menace.

“We appreciate the Emirate Councils for their unique and effective intervention in insisting on drug tests before appointments,’’ he added.

The commander said that the NDLEA has approved the establishment of Divisional Narcotic Offices in every local government area in Nigeria to enhance the war against drug trade and abuse.

“Let this serve as a warning to those who trade in these destructive substances that there is no hiding place for them in Kano State.

“We will not rest until every corner of this state is free from drugs and every young person can live a life free from the influence of illicit substances,’’ he assured.

Speaking, Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf commended the NDLEA and other security agencies in the fight against the drug menace.

Kabir-Yusuf, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Shehu Wada-Sagagi, said the majority of illegal drug users in the state were teenagers and assured that the government was ready to contain the situation to make the state better. (NAN)