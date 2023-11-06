NDLEA bursts drug cartel, seizes 14.4m pills of opioids in Lagos raids

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have bursted and recovered 14, 481,519 pills of Tramadol and bottles of codeine syrup with stress value at over N13 billion.

Spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, while confirming the operation, said the burst was achieved against three major drug cartels operating in Amuwo Odofin, Idumota and the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said: “The three intelligence-led operations began with the raid of House 8/10 Hon. Wahuha Avenue, Divine Estate, Ago Palace area of Amuwo Odofin on October 29, where 490,000 pills of tramadol and 81,519 bottles of codeine syrup measuring 4, 510, 000mls were recovered.

“In a similar operation on October 31, NDLEA operatives swooped on a secret warehouse operated by a billionaire Idumota trader, Nwaoha Anayo located at Onitire, Aguda area of Surulere, where 12, 700, 000 pills of tramadol were recovered.

“In the same vein, at least six members of a syndicate using their official cover to facilitate the smuggling of illicit drugs through the Skyway Aviation Handling Company, SAHCO, warehouse at the Lagos airport into the country have been arrested and 1,210,000 pills of tramadol seized from them in a painstaking operation that lasted for weeks.

“The six suspects already in NDLEA custody include: Oladele Sanya-Olu, Lawal Temitope, Sanamo Daniel, Udeh Monday, Musa Mutalib and Unege Icibor, while three other suspects: Sarki Salami; Abdullahi Aliyu (aka Aboki); and Monday Anwal, are now on the run and wanted by NDLEA.”

Babafemi said: “At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, NDLEA operatives on October 29, intercepted yet another businessman, 50-year-old Nwokolo Anthony, during the outward clearance of Air France flight AF 878 to Amsterdam, Netherlands via Paris, France at the boarding gate and was body scanned.

“The result turned out to be positive for illicit drug ingestion.

“The suspect, who travelled from Lagos to board the flight was subsequently kept under observation for some days during which he excreted a total of 86 pellets of heroin weighing 1.330kilograms.”