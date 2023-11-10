NCS Comptroller charges officers not lower guard at Illela border

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The comptroller of Customs Sokoto area Command Musa Omale, has charged Officers and Men stationed at the Border with Niger republic not lower guard, and ensure that activities at the border are feassely monitored.

Comptroller Omale gave the warning Thursday while touring the Nigeria/Niger border at Illela Sokoto state.

He said, he was at Illela border to see for himself the level of compliance by the officers and men of the area command stationed at the entry point.

According to him, the closure of the frontier between the two neighbouring countries was equel to the Federal Government directives on the closure of all Border Stations with the Niger republic as a result of Coup d’etat by Niger Military Junta,

“Today tour is a follow up to the Comptroller General of Customs visit to ensure full scale compliance and to further serve as a morale booster to the officers and men of the Command.”

“Since the closure, the Command has continued to leverage on intelligence to record a number of interceptions”.

“I am impressed with the additional layers of Enforcement put in place”.

” I also want to thank other sister Security Agencies for their cooperation towards enforcing the compliance.

” I implore you all to keep the tempo.”

“Let me also extend my appreciation to the Stakeholders, Importers, Exporters, Agents and Illela border Community for their patience and adherence to the border closure”.

” I urge you to exercise more patience as we hope for a quick amicable resolution to the present crises”