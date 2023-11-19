NBA tackles Adeleke, says it won’t recognise Osun Acting CJ 

Gov Adeleke

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the removal of the Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Adepele Ojo, by Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

The NBA said, in a statement, yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akorede Lawal, that it will not recognise Justice Olayinka Afolabi, the Acting Chief Judge appointed by the governor.

Lawal said that the NBA’s position was anchored on the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

“The tenure of a judicial officer cannot and should not be subject to the mood of politicians,” he added.

According to him, the action of the governor has not only negated the principle of separation of powers but was also a clear disregard for a court order.

Lawal said the association “unequivocally condemned the unlawful actions”, adding that the provisions of the 1999 Constitution are not ambiguous as to the way and manner a Chief Judge of a state could be removed from office.

“The law has since been settled in Nganjiwa v FRN (2017) LPELR-43391 (CA) that any misconduct attached to the office and functions of a judicial officer must first be reported to and determined by the National Judicial Council (NJC)”, the spokesperson added.