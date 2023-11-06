Navy nabs 8 stowaways aboard Cote D’ Ivoire bound vessel

The would-be stowaways.

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigerian Navy Ship, Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, has arrested eight stowaways aboard a container vessel NATAL, which was heading to Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, on Monday.

This occurred just four weeks after a similar arrest of 11 Nigerians from a tanker vessel, Gwangzhou Highway Panama , en route to Ghana.

The Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, explained how the stowaways were caught.

He said: “At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, the patrol team, acting on reliable intelligence, boarded the vessel at Lagos anchorage and apprehended eight stowaways attempting to illegally exit the country through the vessel.

“The brave efforts and timely intervention of the patrol team prevented the individuals from being exposed to life-threatening situations in such confined compartments for the long voyage, as well as other security threats associated with unauthorized access to such facilities.

“Pertinently, the remarkable arrest and handover of the individuals is a testament to the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to conducting its constitutional role.

“It also underscores the dedication of the Nigerian Navy under the esteemed leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, towards ensuring the nation’s maritime environment is conducive for legitimate business to thrive for the economic prosperity of our nation.”

The intercepted stowaways

The Commander identified the individuals as: “Jerry Benjamin, 22; Ben Tony, 19; Victory Ekemele, 16, and Ike Destiny, 17, all from Delta state.

“Ebuka Solomon, 25, and Christian Eze, 26, from Enugu state. James Vincent, 25, from Edo State and David Abamiyo, 27, from Ondo State.”

I wanted a better life — Stoway

One of the arrested victims, Christian, in an interview with Vanguard, said, “I am from Enugu State, I was looking for a way to improve my life.

“We were going to Europe, specifically Portugal. It took me about two months to plan it. My work as a bricklayer brought me to the Island, where I saw people attempting this journey, and I decided to try it too if I would be lucky.

“I did not pay anyone money to enter the ship; people doing fishing boats helped me. I have been relating with the people since I came to the island, and that’s how they got to know me.

“They caught me under the ship. We were on our way when the gunboat saw us. This is my first attempt.”

Another victim, Benjamin, who had attempted the escape route for the second time, said: “The last people I could have left with are in London now.

“It took them 11 days to get to London, and they are currently in a refugee camp. There were 15 of them.

“I have been trying hard, but things are not going well, which is why I wanted to leave the country.

“I am a marina driver but since they repaired the Ojo-Iyana Oba Road, work is no longer booming. This is why I attempt again.”

The stowaways were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols for further necessary action.