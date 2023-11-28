Navy foils attempt to smuggle 200 bags of rice into Nigeria 

The bags of rice

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft has foiled an attempt by a trans-boarder gang to smuggle 200 bags of rice into Nigeria through the waterways.

Consequently, it has intercepted the fiber boats laden with the contraband product.

However, no arrest was made as the suspects reportedly escaped in smaller boats.

Briefing journalists on the interception yesterday, at the NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, the Commander, Commodore Kolawole Ogutuga, explained that “based on intelligence received from the State of the Arts Maritime Domain facility, that is the Falcon Eye alignment, a large wooden boat was detected within the Lagos anchorage, at about 2 am on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

“Immediately, the tactical teams were despatched and the boat was intercepted with bags of rice.

“What we are doing is to show synergy between agencies of the government and of course in fulfilment of our constitutional mandate to enforce Customs laws and other laws within the maritime environment.

“In addition, to support government policy towards enhancing small and medium scale enterprises, that is the farmers. If we have these foreign items coming in to compete with our local farmers, it will definitely displace what they are producing. We want to support them and also support government policy, that is why the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, will leave no stone unturned to ensure security and safety within the maritime environment for the prosperity of our dear nation”.

Commodore Oguntuga informed that the NNS Beecroft had deployed human intelligence and other sources to go after the fleeing suspects, with a view to ascertaining where and how they managed to bring the contraband goods into the country.

“We are working in synergy with other agencies including the Nigeria Customs Service to nip activities of these economic saboteurs in the bud”, he added.

The bags of rice were thereafter, handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service, where documentation and disposal will be done according to Customs laws.