Navy discovers vandals’ petroleum storage holes in Lagos community

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos has discovered petroleum storage holes dug by vandals, between ATLAS COVE and Ijegun areas of Lagos.

The vandals said to be on the run, connected hoses and pumping machines to pipelines belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, from where Premium Motor Spirit, PMS being pumped by the latter, from ATLAS COVE to Mosimi depot in Ibadan, Oyo state, is siphoned by the former.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, disclosed that the discovery was made in conjunction with Operation AWATSE, a Military joint operation, at about 11.45 am, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

According to him, ” As part of our constitutional mandate in protecting the maritime environment, we deployed the state of the art equipment especially the FALCON EYE, including human intelligence in order to get specific areas where economic saboteurs are operating.

“Based on intelligence received, while monitoring the NNPCL pipeline which conveys products from Atlas Cove to Mosimi, Ibadan, Oyo state, we deployed men of Nigerian Navy including Operation Awatse which also has the mandate to protect pipelines and other illegalities within the right of way of the NNPCL pipelines, to the area.

“We discovered holes that were bored on the pipeline, surged with a peg with some other areas where products were being siphoned into different containers as an act of sabotage.

“The essence of this is to ensure that anytime product is being conveyed in the pipeline, the quantity that is expected at the other end is not what is achieved because of the compromise along the pipelines.

“What the Nigerian Navy including Operation Awatse is trying to do is to forestall these illegalities. Men have been deployed there and we are going to intensify patrol along the NNPCL pipelines right of way”.

Commodore Oguntuga further disclosed that drones from the Nigerian Air Force would fly over the NNPCL’s rights of way, as part of providing security in the terrain, adding that other gadgets, like intrusion devices that would give early information on activities of intruders were being processed, “so that the pipelines too will be fixed with some of these devices which also helps security agencies to respond faster in order to curb this menace”.

He informed that the NNPCL would be alerted, with a view to ensuring that immediate actions were taken to block all leakages.

The NNS Beecroft Commander who did not fail to warn perpetrators to stay off the terrain, reiterated that the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, and Operation Awatse under the auspices of the leadership of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, “will not relent to go after these perpetrators in order to make sure that the economic prosperity of this country is buoyant. Therefore, my message to these economic saboteurs is to desist from this act, otherwise, security agencies will come after them and will get them wherever they might be”.