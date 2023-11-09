Nationwide Strike: Reyienieju cautions NLC, TUC

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has cautioned the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) not to embark on the intended general strike, saying that the current state of the nation’s economy is too fragile, convulsive and uncertain for such avoidable distortion.



Reyenieju who for twelve years represented the Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives said that the reason being adduced for the strike which borders on the alleged brutalization of the president of NLC in Owerri is not enough such that will warrant putting the majority of Nigerians in jeopardy and economic turmoil.

According to him, whatever grievances that labour may have against the governor and government of Imo State, resolving such through the deployment of the national strike should not arise at all; more so that there are other means that labor could deploy and evoke to ventilate its anger and embark on a revenge mission, and such will be more potent and effective with less collateral damage than the intended general strike.

The former lawmaker appealed to the labour unions to shelve the planned general strike as anything contrary would deepen the current economic crises and further expose the Nigerian people to untold poverty and hardship.

He said what should be prevalent now is for labour to lend support to the President of the Federation, including tasking itself to embark on the mobilization of Nigerian workers to assiduously work towards the revitalization of the economy.

“Primarily, strikes universally deter productivity levels. In Nigeria’s context, an already strained economy may suffer from a further decline in output. This could potentially affect the Gross Domestic Product, and GDP, making the economic landscape even more precarious. Businesses, both large companies and smaller ventures, may face a slump, escalating unemployment rates across the country. This ripple effect could then potentially increase poverty levels, contentious in an economy already grappling with hardships. he added”.