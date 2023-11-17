National Orthopaedic Hospital Benin to begin clinic in December

By Chris Onuoha

Acting Medical Director (Ag.MD), National Orthopaedic Hospital Benin, Prof. Alfred Ogbemudia on Friday assured that the healthcare facility would begin its maiden clinics in December at Eyean PHC in Uhunwonde Local Government Council Area of Edo state.

Prof. Ogbemudia disclosed this to newsmen in Benin when he led a team of the National Orthopaedic Hospital Benin, accompanied by Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Omosigho Izedonmwen to the Palace of Enogie of Eyean, HRH Dr. Osazuwa Aiwerioghene Iduriase, who is the traditional head of the community to host the facility temporarily.

Ogbemudia, who is a Professor of Orthopaedics and Traumatology appreciated the Federal Government for the Orthopaedic Hospital in Benin and assured of his readiness to hit the ground running.

He said the Hospital would take off with the provision of paediatric clinics, which is to commence tentatively by the second week of December.

Ogbemudia lauded the community and Elders of Eyean for supporting the hospital development in their locality, particularly providing a part of the Eyaen Primary Health Centre for the temporary site of the hospital.

Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Omosigho Izedonmwen said the engagement with the host community was very receptive and would boost staff welfare in the Orthopaedic Hospital Benin.

He added that the National Orthopaedic Hospital Benin is about the fifth tertiary Hospital in Edo State and that all the necessary support would be given to the team to make the take-off of clinical services a reality.

Receiving the Ag.MD on behalf of the Enogie, Secretary to the Enogie of Eyaen, Osaro Iseleremon expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the hospital project and pledged the support of the community in ensuring a conducive environment for the hospital’s smooth take off.

Osaro said the Enogie, Eyaen community and people of Edo state are excited following the Federal Government intervention to provide quality healthcare services to residents of the state with the Orthopaedic Hospital sited in Benin.

“Receiving the team led by Prof. Ogbemudia is one of the good things that has ever happened to Eyaen community. The hospital is a development project coming to the community, which the young and old appreciate and are happy about. On behalf of the Enogie of Eyaen, we want to thank the team and Federal Government for attracting a big hospital project of this nature to Eyaen community. “Osaro said.