National Heath Insurance Authority moves to expand coverage

THE National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, has embarked on a marketing campaign to various locations, including streets, markets and private businesses in Enugu State, to sensitize them and create more awareness of the Authority’s programmes and benefits.

The NHIA flagship programme, Group, Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme, GIFSHIP, which aims to cover Nigerians, especially those in the informal sector of the population, was introduced to the teaming audiences who came out to grasp the message from the NHIA.

The exercise, which is a key component of NHIA’s social marketing and awareness creation strategy, is aimed at enlightening residents on the importance of the GIFSHIP as a veritable programme to ensure access to quality and cost effective healthcare services without the catastrophic burden of out-of-pocket payment for huge medical expenditures.

At the various locations visited, the State Coordinator of NHIA, Mrs Nnadi Ngozi Maureen, sounded the bold focus of the federal government through the NHIA, to ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their socio-economic status, have unhindered access to care, thereby achieving its mandate of universal health coverage for all Nigerians and legal residents.

She explained that a lot of reforms had been put in place to ensure that this goal was met and sustained.

Some of the reforms, she explained, include the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, BHCPF, the NHIA Act 2022, the revised operational guidelines, the work of the committees on mandatory health insurance and innovative healthcare financing, and the NHIA Medicine Supply initiatives, among others.

The awareness/sensitization campaign saw the NHIA team beaming with vigour and high spirit in transverse popular locations, busy streets, markets and businesses across the state capital.

Mrs Nnadi urged Ndi Enugu to take advantage of the GIFSHIP platform, especially during this period, and get themselves, families and staff registered for one year with N15,000, N45,000 and N60,000 for group, individual and family social health insurance respectively.

The NHIA campaign was successful as it attracted the residents who listened with much enthusiasm to the message from the NHIA.

Vanguard News