 Natasha seeks collaboration between Aviation sector, Ajaokuta Steel

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district has called for industrial collaboration between the aviation sector and the Ajaokuta Steel Company situated in her country home.

She equally said Kogi would become the industrial hub of Nigeria and Africa in the near future if the Ajaokuta Steel company is revived by the current administration.

Natasha made the assertion while contributing to a bill for an act to establish the Federal College of Aviation Technology, Ilara Remo, Ogun, sponsored by Senator Gbenga Daniel (Ogun East) on Wednesday.

According to her, a working Ajaokuta Steel would provide the spare parts needed to run the aviation industry in Nigeria.

“The South African teenagers who assembled a four-seater aircraft and flew same across the continent in 2019 did so because they were vast in aviation technology.

“While I’m glad Africa is taking its place in the 4th Industrial Revolution, it’s about time Nigeria invests in building capacity beyond the basic trade and general commerce to more advanced sectors such as aviation and aerospace industries.

“As senator from Kogi, considering the perceived seriousness of President Tinubu’s administration in reviving Ajaokuta Steel company, I see aircraft spare parts being manufactured in Kogi.

“This could mean fostering collaboration between the steel sector, aviation and allied industries will position Kogi as the nation’s industrial hub,” she said.