NASU rejects police claims of rescuing Ajaero

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has rejected claims that operatives of the Imo State Police Command rescued the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, from mob action, insisting that the Police claims do not hold waters.

While condemning last Wednesday’s attack on the President of NLC, NASU, rejected the claims that Ajaero was kept under “protective custody” in his own interest.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to order a thorough investigation into the attack and brutalization of Ajaero and others.

NASU in a statement by is General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, recalled that Ajaero was attacked in Imo on November 1, when he went to the South-East on official duty over alleged anti-labour practices by the Imo State Government.

Adeyemi said that the attack on the union leader was “a violation of trade union rights as well as the human rights of Ajaero.

“The rights, which Ajaero was exercising in Owerri as the leader of the working people of Nigeria, is guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution (as amended), and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions.

“Nigeria, as a member-state of ILO, has ratified ILO Conventions on Freedom of Association and Protection of Rights to Organise, 1948 (No.87), and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining, 1949 (No.98).”

Adeyemi, who is also the Deputy President, Public Service International, PSI, accused the Imo government of unfair labour practices

He said: “The government hasn’t paid salaries and pension; it is not right to attack workers union leaders asking why these monies have not been paid.

“Ajaero was on a solidarity visit to the workers in Imo and should not have been visited with tendencies which were common in Nigeria only during military regimes.

“NASU rejects the claims that Ajaero was kept under protective custody in his own interest. We urge President Bola Tinubu to order a thorough investigation into the episode.

“Such intervention would give trade unions the assurance that a clampdown would not be their lot whenever there is a dispute between government and labour.”