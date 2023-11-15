NASS to review contractual agreements for road construction, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigerian National Assembly (NASS) has announced its intention to launch a comprehensive review of the contractual agreements surrounding road construction and other infrastructure projects across the country.

This decision comes as part of the government’s commitment to addressing the issues surrounding these projects and ensuring transparency and accountability.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Engr. Patrick Nwabueze, made the vow when a delegation from Nigeria Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers, NIHTE, paid him a courtesy, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Engr. Nwabueze reacted to the call by NHITE’s national chairman, Engr. Saidu Hassan, to as a matter of urgency address the concerns raised regarding the quality, efficiency, contractual agreement and cost implications associated with road construction contracts.

Speaking on which road pavement is best for the country, Engr. Hassan said that the durability of a road Pavement, whether flexible (asphalt) or rigid (concrete) depends on good design, supervision and maintenance.

He noted that either flexible or rigid designs depend on the nature of the road, and a series of other considerations, stressing that both designs work perfectly well on certain conditions.

Hassan said: “As critical stakeholders in Highway and Transportation in Nigeria, the Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers has made its input on the ongoing discussion on the use of Rigid and flexible pavements in Nigeria.

“Some of the inputs are highlighted below: Rigid Pavements (Concrete Road) are not totally strange in Nigeria. Both flexible pavements (Asphalts Roads) and rigid pavements (concrete roads) have their advantages and disadvantages.

“Either of them should be used where it is necessary and the choice of pavement should be based on engineering judgment.”

Responding, Engr. Nwabueze said: “We have received your address and your technical and professional inputs and we will discuss it. The person who spoke last was Senator Babangida who was a former permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and you will believe with me that he knows what he’s talking about.

“And somebody who spoke before him, engineer Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state. So, we welcome you so much. However, we’ll make a decision. Possibly we will know that we now officially invite you again with other unit and stakeholders who have something to do with highway and civil engineering.”