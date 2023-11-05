NASS targets heads of MDAs for training on legislative compliance, violation of resolutions

National Assembly

The National Assembly said it was determined to train heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government on the imperatives of legislative compliance.

The training is also meant to warn MDAs from further violating resolutions passed by NASS in pursuit of strengthening democracy and good governance in conjunction with Green Mount Consulting Ltd.

Alhaji Mohammed Aminu, Managing Partner, GMCL, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.



The workshop, scheduled for Nov. 7 and 8, is set to address the theme: “The imperatives of legislative compliance in deepening democracy and enhancing good governance.”



He said in recent times, there had been growing concern about the non-compliance of MDAs with resolutions passed by the Nigeria Senate and the House of Representatives.



He said to address the issues, MDAs would be engaged in constructive dialogue to find effective solutions that would ensure the alignment of government actions with legislative decisions.



He said the workshop would serve as a platform for comprehensive discussions, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of practical strategies to promote legislative compliance.



Aminu said several distinguished guests would be in attendance, including the Senate President, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission.



He said the workshop would cover a wide range of topics, including the legal framework governing legislative compliance, the roles and responsibilities of various government entities, and case studies highlighting successful compliance initiatives.



According to him, through panel discussions, expert presentations, and interactive sessions, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the importance of legislative compliance in strengthening democracy and good governance in Nigeria.



He said the workshop was expected to serve as a turning point in addressing the issues related to legislative compliance in Nigeria.



“The imperative of legislative compliance can not be overstated, as it is fundamental to the democratic process and the realisation of good governance.”



He said this would help contribute to a more accountable and transparent government, ultimately benefiting the people of Nigeria.

He further said that the outcome of the training would enable heads of MDAs to work towards a Nigeria where legislative compliance played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.