Nasarawa Speaker hails Appeal Court affirmation of Gov Sule’s election

…says judgement reflects citizen’s mandate

…as Lafia, others cities remain calm, peaceful

By David Odama

Speaker, of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has hailed the judgment of Appeal Court Abuja that reaffirmed Gov. Abdullahi Sule as duly elected Governor of Nasarawa State.



This is even as the state has remained calm devoid of celebrations and jubilation following the appeal judgement declaring Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the Marc 18, 2023 governorship election.



The Speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi who stated this while reacting to the Appeal Court judgement affirming Gov. Sule as the duly elected Governor of the State congratulated Governor Sule and the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the party’s sound victory at the Court of Appeal.



While also felicitating the people of the State, the speaker emphasized that Governor Sule’s victory is a victory for peace, unity and sustainable development of the state and economic prosperity, calling on all to set aside their differences and join hands with the Governor to build Nasarawa State for the benefit of all.



” On behalf of myself, family, principal officers, members and the entire staff of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, I wish to congratulate His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule on his victory at the Court of Appeal today in Abuja.

“The Appeal Court victory is an affirmation of the people’s mandates freely given to His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule during the March Governorship election. I also want to congratulate the APC family for Gov. Sule’s sound victory at the Court of Appeal,” he said

Meanwhile, Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital and other major cities across the state are wearing a calm mood after the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja Thursday delivered judgment in favour of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The three-man panel of justices had in a unanimous verdict set aside the judgment of the Nasarawa State election petition tribunal that sacked Sule as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

At the PDP state secretariat in Lafia, some concerned women were seen sharing tears over the outcome of the judgment while others were seen praising God expressing their belief that God will give them justice at the Supreme Court.

In some of the offices visited by our correspondent, some of the civil servants who did not want their names mentioned were seen discussing the outcome of the judgment., saying they were not satisfied and not happy with the judgment as it was against the will of the majority of the voters while others described it as a victory for democracy.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Sule has expressed gratitude to the judiciary for living up to expectations, describing the judgment as a victory for democracy.