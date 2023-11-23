Nasarawa: PDP loses as Appeal Court reverses sack of Gov Sule of APC

.says tribunal judgement a nullity

ABUJA–The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, reversed the nullification of the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, voided the verdict of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It held that the tribunal erred in law when it concluded that governor Sule did not win the majority of lawful votes that were cast in the election.

In the lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Uchechukwu Onuemenam, the court held that the record before it established that the tribunal relied on legally inadmissible evidence to declare the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, David Ombugadu, as the valid winner of the governorship election that held in the state on March 18.

According to the appellate court, the tribunal wrongly relied on the evidence of eight of the witnesses that were produced by the PDP candidate, whose witness statements on oath were not front-loaded alongside the petition.

It stressed that under Section 285(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, section 132(7) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Paragraphs 4(5) (6) and 14(2) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act, every written statement on oath must be filed alongside the petition, within the statutorily allocated time.

“Where a trial court admitted and acted on an illegally inadmissible evidence, it is the duty of the appellate court to ensure that such illegally inadmissible evidence are expunged.

“A court of law is only allowed to act on legally admissible evidence. If documents are unlawfully allowed by a trial court, the appellate court is duty bound to exclude the documents and discountenance the evidence.”

The appellate court proceeded to strike out all the evidence and exhibits that were tendered before the tribunal by the eight witnesses.

It held that the evidence of 12 remaining witnesses that testified for the PDP candidate were not sufficient to sustain the judgement of the tribunal.

More so, the appellate court held that the tribunal was in error, when it deducted a total of 1, 868 votes that were credited to governor Sule, on the premise that over-voting occured in four polling units.

It held that the tribunal was wrong in its decision since the petitioners did not provide necessary documents needed to prove over-voting.

The court noted that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines, and other electoral documents were merely dumped on the tribunal without any of them demonstrated to show how the over-voting occured.

It faulted the tribunal for summarily dismissing the evidence of witnesses that testified for the APC candidate, describing the action as “perverse”, adding that none of the witnesses that were called by the PDP and its candidate, gave valid evidence that the tribunal could have acted on.

It held that the tribunal acted wrongly when it recomputed votes and made the declaration that returned the PDP candidate as winner of the election.

Besides, the court held that governor Sule was denied fair hearing by the tribunal which it said failed to determine a preliminary objection that touched on its jurisdiction.

“On the whole, I hold that this appeal has merit and succeeds, the majority judgement of the tribunal delivered on October 2 is hereby dismissed,” the court held.It vacated the order of the tribunal that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the Certificate of Return that was issued to governor Sule as the winner of the governorship contest.



The appellate court however made no order as to cost.

It will be recalled that the tribunal nullified the election of governor Sule and ordered INEC to retrieve the Certificate of Return it issued to him and issue a fresh one to Ombugadu of the PDP.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi and a member of the panel, Justice Chiemelie Onaga, in their majority decision, held that the petitioner, Ombugadu, provided sufficient evidence to prove that results of the governorship election, in various polling units, were manipulated in favour of governor Sule.

The duo maintained that going by the proof of evidence that was adduced before thr tribunal, they were satisfied that it was the PDP candidate that secured majority of valid votes that were cast at the election.

They held that there was merit in the petition that Ombugadu filed to challenge the outcome of the election.

However, in his dissenting judgement, a third member of the panel, Justice Ibrahim Mashi, dismissed the petition by PDP’s candidate as grossly lacking in merit.

He held that the petitioner failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt, his allegation that the election was manipulated in favour of the APC and its candidate.

Justice Mashi said he found no reason to dislodge the result of the election as was announced by the INEC.

Dissatisfied with the majority decision of the tribunal that sacked him from office, governor Sule approached the appellate court to set it aside.

Arguing through his team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipukun, SAN, the Appellant insisted that the tribunal misapplied the law and arrived at a conclusion that occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice against him.

He contended that the tribunal erroneously relied on the BVAS machines that were tendered in evidence, without any demonstration by the petitioners or the court.

Olanipekun, SAN, argued that though the tribunal did not see evidence of over-voting in any of INEC’s Form EC8As that was produced by the petitioners, it went ahead to nullify his client’s election.

He prayed the court to void the majority decision of the tribunal and affirm the dissenting judgement.

On its part, counsel for the PDP candidate, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, urged the appellate court to dismiss the appeal.

Agabi, SAN, told the court that the tribunal reached its conclusion, after it properly evaluated all the evidence that was brought before it by the parties, among which he said included the BVAS machines.

He urged the court to uphold the majority decision of the tribunal, a prayer the appellate court rejected on Thursday.