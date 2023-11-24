Nasarawa: Maku, Omeri deny celebrating A’Court ruling

Labaran Maku

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Two prominent political figures, former Minister of Information Labaran Maku, and Director Media and Publicity and former Director General of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mike Omeri, have distanced themselves from a recent news report claiming they celebrated the victory of Governor AA Sule at the Appeal Court.

The report, recently published in a local newspaper, suggested that Maku and Omeri took part in a grand celebration following Governor Sule’s triumph in the legal battle at the Appeal Court, affirming his victory in the gubernatorial elections.

Reacting in a statement signed by the Director Media and Publicity Nasarawa State PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Omeri, categorically refuted the content of the news article, stating that the information presented was entirely false and misleading.

The statement reads in part: “We would like to categorically refute and debunk the mischievous media report as a baseless claim, as our Director General and the Director Media and Publicity have not participated in any such event, nor have they engaged in activities that align with the misleading narrative propagated by the Punch.

“Let us restate here that we remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring the electoral mandate of our Governorship candidate, Dr. David Ombugadu as earlier announced by the PDP State Chairman, Mr. Francis Emokela Orogu that the party will seek redress against the erroneous judgment of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court.

“We therefore urge the public and media organizations to exercise caution and verify information before disseminating it, as the spread of misinformation undermines the democratic process and can have severe consequences for individuals and our political party.”

Omeri, however, called for immediate retraction of the report and tender an unreserved apology or they should be prepared to meet us in court.

He called on all stakeholders, including the media, to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy in reporting.