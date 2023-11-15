NANS chides NLC, TUC for embarking on strike, tackles ASUU for joining

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has chided the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, for calling out workers on strike despite subsisting court orders prohibiting them from doing that.

Also, the student body decried the decision of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to join the strike.

The position of the association was contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday by the Vice President of External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez.

The association opined that ASUU members joining the strike did not take cognisance of the fact that the academic calendar in the university system had been severely disrupted because of recent strikes by the lecturers.

“We, at the Nigerian Association of Nigerian Students National Headquarters (NANS NHQ), express our profound resentment and disappointment at the recent decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on a nationwide strike.

“It is with a heavy heart that we, as the apex student body in the country, address the irrationality, disregard for the court of law, and misplaced priority demonstrated in this action.

“While we empathize with anybody that was assaulted, the decision to resort to a nationwide strike due to an incident involving the President of the NLC is not only a deviation from reasoned discourse but also a disregard for the legal processes that should be followed in seeking justice.

“The Federal Government cannot be held responsible for isolated incidents, and it is unjust for innocent citizens, particularly students, to bear the brunt of a strike that stems from individual grievances. We believe that there are more constructive ways to address such concerns without disrupting the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Furthermore, the decision of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to join the strike is particularly disheartening. The academic calendar has already been severely impacted, and the addition of another strike further jeopardizes the educational sector, which is already grappling with numerous challenges.

“As the voice of Nigerian students, we call on the leadership of NLC and TUC to reconsider their stance and explore alternative means of engagement. Constructive dialogue and negotiation should be prioritized over actions that negatively impact the welfare and future of Nigerian students and citizens at large.

“It is disheartening to witness the leadership of these unions prioritizing strikes over constructive dialogue. Moreover, the fact that ASUU, representing university staff, has already joined the strike raises concerns about the broader impact on the educational sector.

“This strike not only disrupts the normalcy of citizens but also sets a dangerous precedent for conflict resolution. We urge the NLC/TUC leadership to reconsider their stance and engage in more constructive avenues to address their concerns without causing undue harm to the general populace.

“Let us therefore paint a scenario here, if such an ugly incident or the President of NANS was attacked in such a way, isn’t it irrational to close down all the institutions in the country to demand justice?

“Apparently, in the face of adversity, it is crucial that our actions reflect the values of reason, justice, and proportionality.

“In the case of the aforementioned scenario, closing down all institutions across the nation, affecting millions of students, is not a measured or justifiable course of action in response to an isolated incident, no matter how condemnable.

“We implore the leadership of NLC and TUC to act responsibly, considering the broader implications of their decisions on the nation. Let us prioritize the well-being of our citizens and engage in a manner that upholds the principles of justice and fairness.”