NANS aspirant, Pedro commends Tinubu for cancellation of 40% IGR remittance

Campaign organization of presidential aspirant of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo-Obi, yesterday, commended President Bola Tinubu, for rescinding the policy requiring universities to remit 40% of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by Pedro Obi Campaign Organization, the NANS presidential hopeful described Tinubu as a leader with unparalleled humanity, whose visionary approach to governance is responsible for the successes recorded thus far in education and other sectors of the economy.

The statement read in part: ”This strategic move by President Tinubu exemplifies his unwavering commitment to the enhancement of the education sector and underscores his genuine concern for the welfare and interests of the Nigerian masses. By alleviating the financial burden imposed on universities through the cancellation of the 40% IGR remittance, President Tinubu has further demonstrated a firm understanding of the intricate challenges facing educational institutions.

“As Pedro fervently aspires to assume the esteemed position of NANS President, it is incumbent on us to acknowledge and support policies that reflect a profound dedication to the betterment of the education system. President Tinubu’s decision not only showcases his strategic acumen but also highlights his proactive stance in creating an environment conducive to the flourishing of our educational institutions.

“ Pedro, in his pursuit of the NANS presidency, calls on discerning citizens of our great nation to rally behind this government for more laudable initiatives. The significance of this decision goes beyond the immediate alleviation of financial constraints; it symbolizes a paradigm shift in leadership, one that prioritizes the holistic development of our education sector.

“In uniting our voices in support of President Tinubu’s progressive stance, we affirm our collective commitment to educational reforms and the empowerment of the Nigerian masses, which this administration stands for. Through collaborative efforts, leaders like President Tinubu and candidates like Pedro can forge a path towards a brighter and more equitable future for our nation’s education system, thereby laying the foundation for socio-economic advancement on a broader scale.”