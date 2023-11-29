NALDA, LAUTECH partner on massive maize production

…mulls revamping of 3,000 broiler production facility

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, and the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, have partnered to massively produce maize.

The partnership is on the heels to utilize the massive uncultivated land within the University for food production and also to attract students to agribusiness.

As part of the collaboration, the university released 60 acres of land for maize cultivation and the labour force needed to carry out farming activities, which it brought in its 400 Level internship students to do the job using production equipment.

Interestingly, NALDA supplied all the necessary equipment, including tractors, harrows, boom sprayers, planters, harvesters, and maize Shellers including fertilizer, seeds, and agrochemicals for the production process.

The Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, LAUTECH, Prof Samuel Babarinde, described the partnership as very fruitful and promising.

Bababrinde said: “We started with maize as the major crop and we look forward to possible enlargement of that partnership in the future.”

He also said the relationship is “graciously timely,” pointing out that without it, 400 Level internship students during their practical year would not have access to such agricultural mechanization experience.

Meanwhile, an agricultural engineering expert with a specialisation in irrigation and allied operations, Prof. Tonyi Abegunrin, who also brought in a PhD student to conduct research, stated that the farm is large enough to carry out some useful research.

“If NALDA has not come, we may not have a farm of this size for such research in our university.

“Now, we don’t need to take our students out of the university before they can see the practical views of what we teach in the class and mechanization encourages specialisation”, he said.

However, he (Abegunrin) appealed to NALDA to provide the university with irrigation facilities, including water collection technology, noting that two industrial boreholes could provide enough water to irrigate the field which would lead to an increase in crop and vegetable production all year round.

Meanwhile, the university wants a partnership to revamp its 3000-capacity broiler production including other livestock value chains.