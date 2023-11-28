NALDA expects over 300 tonnes of paddy from NFGCS 100-hectare rice farm

….provides fertilizer, seeds and mechanization

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, has disclosed that it is expecting 300 tonnes of paddy from a 100 hectare rice farm managed by Nigeria Farmers’ Group and Cooperative Society, NFGCS, in Kokona Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The rice varieties planted were Faro 44 and 59, respectively, and are expected to produce over 300 tonnes of rice paddy.

The administrative officer, Babalota said NALDA provided the farm with machinery and the needed farm inputs to produce the rice based on the collaboration.

He also explained that harvesting is at various stages now, while processing will soon begin, because the farm is an integrated farm with processing facilities on site.

However, he asserted that if the partnership with NALDA is expanded the NFGCS farm will like to embark on irrigation farming using the dam, which the farm built about two years ago to produce not only rice but also maize and other vegetables.

Also, the Chief Operations Officer, NFGCS, Hope Christopher, commended the mechanization of the farm by NALDA as it made farming cool and relaxed, which they found it easy to tackle some challenges, as the harvesting process was really made easier for them and cost-effective.