NALDA boosts food production with bumper harvests in States

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – HOPE gradually rises as high food prices soon to crash following the bumper harvests recorded by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, in Bauchi, Benue, and Niger States.

The harvest is on the heels of NALDA’s huge farm estates across the country to boost food production and security, and it was evident during a media tour of harvesting activities at farm sites nationwide, which indicated that NALDA harvests will bridge the gap maize and rice production and supply.

In NALDA farm estate located at Galambi, Bauchi State, despite 50 hectares of land cultivated out of the 500 hectares due to 15-day rain delay and late commencement of cultivation activities it recorded high maize harvest, because the farm was equipped with four tractors, two maize threshers, planters, boom-sprayers, maize harvesters, and a completed grain warehouse.

The Bauchi State Coordinator, NALDA, Jalaludeen Mu’Azu, explained that the farm estate due to inadequate farm machinery in Bauchi State, NALDA’s farm machinery will boost significant food production in the area from harrowing to planting to spraying fertilizer with a 400-litre capacity boom sprayer and machinery for weeding and harvesting.

He said: “We have just started our harvest and you know this is the first time we are farming here. From the stories that we heard from people, there is a particular place they showed us that since they came here 40 years ago, they have never seen maize production that can be compared to our own. They were very amazed.

“As a young man working in a mechanized farm, I feel very happy. For you to see a mechanized farm that use only machines for everything, you have to look very far, is very rare around us here and I see a very bright future because you will be able to cover a very wide area of land within a very short period.”

Meanwhile, NALDA said its 150 metric tonnes of mechanised rice farm in Gboko, Benue State, which has two combined harvesters, tractors, and other machines for bagging chores, while operations in the farm are automated.

With the ongoing rice harvest, huge metric tonnes of paddy rice is expected from the farm based on the harvest on ground.

According to the Benue State NALDA Coordinator, Asom William, the farm recorded success based on the deployment of modern farm equipment, and most of the work was done by engaging volunteer youth workforce.

Meanwhile, William said with essential equipment there is room for more expansion in the coming cropping season.

Meanwhile, Head, Department of Engineering, NALDA, Engr Owolabi Olusegun, “It is proof that Nigeria is capable of doing so, as you have witnessed firsthand at NALDA Farm.

“With this, you can see how much labour we have removed, how much drudgery has been eliminated, and how the entire process has been streamlined.

“We are therefore appealing to the federal government to invest more in NALDA. We are ready to replicate this farm all over the country. With this we can increase the acreage to ensure that we get food self-sufficiency. We can do it and we are doing it.”

In Tunga Gana, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, NALDA said it is targeting over 100 metric tonnes of maize on 85 hectares in this first season.

According to NALDA, the harvesting and bagging is ongoing, maize harvested so far is remarkable, therefore it has provided job opportunities for women and young people in the area.

The State Administrator, NALDA, Niger State, Illiya Manta, said,“Majority of what we are doing here is mechanized, but we have also engaged approximately 50 women who will help assemble maize in areas where we may face obstacles with the machines. We have also involved about 100 youths from the beginning of field preparation until harvest depending on the operations.”

However, Manta added that the intention of the state is expansion, especially, in the upcoming season, on a 400 hectares of land, and also to cultivate 100 hectares during the dry season farming in another location.

According to the farm’s manager, Mustapha Haruna Ndadama, “The most important aspect of it is the innovation. You can see every activity done with machines only a few places where we had challenges that we engage people to do it manually.

“The new innovations brought to us in Niger helped us to boost harvest and you can see farmers around coming because they’re seeing something they have not seen before.”