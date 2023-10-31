Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue magistrate, Police, demand N40m

Controversial singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Samson Eletu, alias Sam Larry, have filed a fundamental rights suit to challenge their continued detention over the death of 27-year-old singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

Joined as defendants in the suit before a Federal High Court in Lagos were the police and the Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, who ordered their remand in police custody for 21 days.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry are each demanding N20million damages from the defendants.

In the suit by their lawyer, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, SAN, they are urging the court to declare that the continued detention “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State since October 4, 2023,” constituted a violation of their rights.

In affidavits attached to their suits, deponents said: “Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023, when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

“On October 4, 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba to remand them for 30 days.”