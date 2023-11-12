Naija Star Search Season 2: OAP Do2tun invites Afrobeats talents to online audition

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the success of its inaugural season, StarTimes and Trace TV have announced the opening of auditions for Naija Star Search Season 2. The show is Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats reality show, offering contestants the chance to win 20 million Naira worth of cash and prizes.

The online audition for Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats show has begun and will run from October 18 to November 22, 2023, and OAP Do2tun has lent his voice to it on his social media pages to invite Afrobeats talents to participate in the online audition.

Naija Star Search is a unique platform for aspiring Afrobeats stars to showcase their talent and compete to become the next big thing. The show features a panel of renowned judges who provide feedback and mentorship to the contestants, helping them to develop their skills and reach their full potential.

The winner of the show will receive 20 million Naira worth of cash and prizes, as well as a chance to work with some of the top Afrobeats producers and artists in the industry.

To participate in the online audition, aspiring stars need to do a one-minute cover of their favourite Afrobeats song and upload it on their social media handle(s) using the hashtags – #NSS2 and #NaijaStarSearch, as well as tag @startimesng on Facebook/Instagram/ TikTok or @startimes_ng on X .

The online audition is open to anyone 18 years or older with a passion for Naija music.

The first season of Naija Star Search was a huge success, attracting millions of viewers across Africa and beyond. The show featured some of the best Afrobeats talents in Nigeria, who competed for the coveted title of Naija Star.

The season one had some of the most influential Afrobeats personalities as judges, mentors and guests, led by Afrobeats legend, Kenny Ogungbe, and supported by ace producer ID Cabasa and music artist Asha Gangali.

“Naija Star Search Season 2 promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your talent and become the next Naija Star. Register now and get ready to rock the stage,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.