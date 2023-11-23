NAFDAC seizes expired, but revalidated pharmaceuticals worth N15m in Jos

NAFDAC has seized expired but revalidated pharmaceuticals worth N15 million from a pharmacy in Jos.

It has also seized unregistered alcoholic beverages worth more than N30 million from shops in the Plateau capital and in nearby Bukuru metropolis.

Director, NAFDAC North Central Zone, Mr Shaba Mohammed, said on Thursday in Jos that the agency had earlier received reports that the pharmacy sold expired drugs.

It tampers with expiration date markings on pharmaceuticals to revalidate their shelf lives, he said.

Mohammed explained that during NAFDAC’s raid, it found a room in the pharmacy packed full of drugs with their expiration dates cleaned off, awaiting the imprint of new dates.

“During the raid, we discovered that the pharmacy has a room where expired dates were cleaned off and the drugs revalidated.

“These pharmaceuticals consist of both oral and injectables,’’ he said.

NAFDAC has sealed the pharmacy and arrested the pharmacist who failed to produce his current license to practice as a pharmacist and the current operational license of the pharmacy itself.

Mohammed cautioned the public against buying pharmaceuticals from unregistered pharmacies.

He added that complaints about drugs should be made speedily to the nearest NAFDAC office or through a call to the telephone number: 08033034666.

He also cautioned consumers of drinks and packaged foods to always look out for NAFDAC registration numbers on such products.

Mohammed assured that raids on pharmacies and shops in Plateau would continue until the state is rid of unwholesome products. (NAN)