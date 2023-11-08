NAF to adopt elements of artificial intelligence, others – CAS, Air Marshal Abubakar

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has disclosed that the unprecedented pace and landscape of modern warfare which has placed militaries around the world at the intersection of technology, artificial intelligence and network-centric warfare, has made it imperative for the Nigerian Airforce to adopt such elements as the driving forces that would shape the future of the NAF.

Air Marshal Abubakar made this known on Wednesday at the 2023 Communications Information Systems (CIS) conference in Abuja even as he noted that “The NAF must seek out ways to improve our investment in state-of-the-art encryption and cyber security measures, to ensure secure communications in the NAF”.

“We are well aware that CIS constitute one of the pillars of modern military operations since they enable Commanders to make informed decisions, coordinate forces and by extension, achieve mission success.

“It is in the light of this ethos that the NAF has always strived to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

“Our ability to churn out ideas to harness the power of technology will determine our success in ensuring the highest levels of operational effectiveness and efficiency.

“Similarly, a deep focus on artificial intelligence can revolutionize how we process data, analyze information and make informed decisions in real-time; thereby giving us the edge we need to excel in theatres of operations around the country.

He enjoined NAF personnel to look towards the principles of network-centric warfare, which comprise the ability to share data, collaborate seamlessly and coordinate operations across multiple platforms.

“This would enable us to build a robust, interoperable network that connects all branches of the military and our allied partners,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the theme of the Conference titled ‘Exploiting Emerging CIS Technologies for an Agile and Resilient NAF to Effectively Meet National Security Imperatives’, the CAS said, “This is because it corresponds with my Command Philosophy, which is ‘to transform the NAF into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the airpower demands of national security in all operational environments.

“We must be guided by this theme in our deliberations to come up with innovative solutions. We must also note that the positioning of the NAF to meet the airpower demands of national security is critically hinged on our ability to monitor our airspace through the implementation of military total radar coverage of Nigeria.

“This is a goal we have been tirelessly pursuing and it remains a vital objective until it is achieved. Therefore, I challenge participants to bring up viable ideas to enable us to achieve this feat.

“This drive to stay ahead of the curve in adopting new technologies also corresponds with one of the key enablers of my Command Philosophy which is ‘prioritizing R&D, leveraging cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships and lessons learnt.’

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of Communication Information Systems at NAF HQ, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said the theme of the conference “was carefully selected after diligent consideration of the daunting security challenges bedevilling our dear Nation.

“This is because the resolution of these challenges requires innovative solutions, which emerging Communication Information Systems technologies, be they in the land, sea, air, space or cyber domains can deliver, because of their cross-domain, far-reaching capabilities.

“Beyond this, the core derivative is geared towards improving the capacity of Communication Information Systems personnel as well as reinvigorating Communications Information System-based procedures to enhance Nigerian Air Force operational effectiveness.

“To achieve these objectives, the Conference has brought together NAF CIS practitioners as well as other stakeholders, from within and outside the Service, to critically deliberate on pertinent Communication Information Systems issues and proffer ways forward.

“This is to reposition the NAF Communication Information Systems specialities for better performance in support of NAF operations in line with the Chief of the Air Staff’s Command Philosophy, which is: ‘to transform the Nigerian Air Force into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the airpower demands of national security in all operational environments’.

Highlighting some of the innovations of the Communication Information Systems Branch in the last few months through the support of the CAS, Air Vice Marshal Daramola said, “One of these feats is the receipt of approval for the establishment of Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems Maintenance Workshop at 441 CIS Group Kaduna to conduct first, second and, eventually, third line maintenance of NAF ISR payloads and associated equipment.

“Also, the CIS Branch successfully midwife the implementation of the NAF Paperless Automation System, known as the Digital Correspondence System, in HQ NAF to facilitate efficiency in handling correspondences.

“The plan is to eventually extend the same to Commands and units. Allied with this, is the ongoing Implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning Application for the management of NAF operations.

“Furthermore, the Branch has facilitated the training of officers and airmen on Advanced Software Development, Server Administration, IP/CCTV Design and Installation, DA-62MMP Simulator as well as Digital Sound Engineering, amongst others, at various reputable training establishments to strengthen communications, software development and cyber warfare capabilities.”