NAF Air strikes neutralize Terrorists responsible for Abuja-Kaduna, Birnin Gwari road attacks

File photo of a Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Aircraft under Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) have neutralized several terrorists/bandits responsible for attacks and kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna highway as well as Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet while confirming the strikes said several terrorist elements were decimated at Tsauni Doka at Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, “The strikes became necessary following credible intelligence which revealed the presence of terrorist kingpin known as Boderi and his foot soldiers at Tsauni Doka.

“Subsequently, air strikes were carried out on the location in the early hours of 16 November 2023, with devastating consequences on the terrorists.

“Similar strikes with positive outcomes were also carried out at a location about 500 metres east of Boderi’s hideout, believed to be the hiding place of Boderi’s brother, Nasiru.

“Both strikes were termed very successful as several terrorists were neutralized and their motorcycles destroyed.

“Boderi and his brother Nasiru, alongside their cohorts, have been blamed for several attacks and abductions along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road as well as in several communities in Niger and Kaduna States.

Air Commodore Gabkwet said the NAF will sustain its air strikes against terrorists operating in the Northwest and North central Region of the Country and continue the decimation of terrorists elements until they give up their criminality