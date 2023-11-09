‘Na wuruwuru no make Zazoo collect Grammy’ Portable fumes

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has claimed that his song ‘Zazoo zeh’ should have won a Grammy award.

Portable came into the limelight in 2021 after the track with singer Olamide and Poco Lee went viral.

The singer stated in pidgin during a live video on Instagram that the song went viral across the world. He also acknowledged YBNL boss Olamide for the song.

“The time wey Olamide give me featuring, we blow for the whole world. Na wuruwuru no make that song collect Grammy.

“Olamide no sign me, e no buy trouser or T-shirt for me, he only give me hit. Olamide only give me platform, he show me reality, he show me distributor. He’s my helper forever.’ (sic)