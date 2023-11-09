N70,000 Acceptance Fee unacceptable, group tells TASUED management

By Adesina Wahab

The national leadership of the Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths, COSSY, has said it is disappointed in the management of Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State for charging new students N70,000 as an Acceptance Fee among the new fee regime introduced in the school.

According to the Convener, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, in a statement yesterday, the hike in fees was smacked of a lack of understanding of the economic situation in the country and the financial burdens on parents and guardians at this point.

The group noted that the management of TASUED displayed a high level of insensitivity during a period of economic challenges in the country.

“The increment of tuition fee by the management of TASUED to say the least is reprehensible, callous, insensitive and repugnant to natural justice.”

Uthman said it was “callous and unexpected” for the institution to charge N70,000 as acceptance fee for prospective students.

He added that the youths and students in the state would not fold their arms and watch “this daylight robbery of young aspiring Nigerians seeking education even when the outcome of the education is not a guarantee for employment or better life after graduation.

“Given this, we hereby request for immediate downward review of the acceptance fee and the tuition fees. We will ensure we mobilize the army of students in the Gateway State to halt the activities of the university if the management fails to yield to our plea.”

COSSY called on the student-loving Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to intervene in the matter by reducing the tuition fees to help save the already suffering students and parents.

“We enjoin every student of TASUED to put on hold every process of fee payment and stand with us as we wait, engage and hope that the management of the acclaimed best University of Education in Nigeria will consider the plight of students and effect a total reversal. Freedom only cometh by struggle”, he said.