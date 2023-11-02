N18bn Supplementary Budget: INEC Staff to enjoy new allowances

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Omeiza Ajayi

Chairman of, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has given a detailed clarification on why the Commission’s staff were yet to receive the Federal-Government-approved Peculiar and Duty Tour Allowances DTA.

Yakubu spoke on Wednesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee in Abuja to defend the Commission’s supplementary budget.

Contrary to social media reports in which some anonymous staff of the Commission had accused the INEC Chairman of refusing to implement the approved DTA, 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance to Staff on CONPASS and 35 per cent increment for all federal workers to cushion the effects of subsidy removal between September 2022 and this year, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi said his boss’ explanation revealed that the Commission was yet to receive the required funds to enable it to pay its staff all the allowances in contention.

Speaking before the Abubakar Bichi-led House of Representatives Appropriation Committee at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, Prof Yakubu said the Federal Government had approved a 40 per cent increase in Peculiar Allowance for public servants across the country in April this year. However, he noted that there was no provision for it in the Commission’s 2023 budget.

Prof. Yakubu said; “You will recall that in April this year, there was a 40 per cent increase in Peculiar Allowance for public servants across the country. It was not provided for in our current budget for 2023, because the budget was passed in December last year (2022), so we couldn’t have made the provision.

“At the same time, there was another circular from the federal government dated February (this year), where the Duty Tour Allowance and other consequential allowances were increased by the government, but there was no provision (for it) in our statutory budget. We have one of the largest workforces in the country – over 15,600 staff, and it is not easy to find the money to pay in the absence of a supplementary appropriation.”

He continued: “So, we made a case to the government, and we have been included in this supplementary appropriation. For the component dealing with the 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance, we’ll require N10.6 billion for the 16, 614 staff of INEC, and we have provision for it.

“Our annual (staff) salary is N26.5 billion, and 40 per cent of that is N10.6 billion. And because of the experience we have had, where there was no cash-backing for us to implement this provision, we also started thinking ahead. Already, there is an award by the (federal) government of N35,000 for each public servant across the board. For the 15, 614 staff of the Commission, and the six months that the government said arrears should be paid, that comes to over N3 billion. If we add over a billion to N10.6 billion, we will come to N13.8 billion. We have made provision for that, and we have also made provision for the Duty Tour Allowance.”