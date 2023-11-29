N-Delta Minister bags NSE Fellowship

VP Kashim Shettima and Niger-Delta Minister, Abubakar Momoh during the induction ceremony yesterday in Abuja.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has been inducted as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) in recognition of his significant contributions and achievements in the field of engineering and administration in the country.

The Fellowship was also conferred upon Nigeria’s Vice President, Alh. Kashim Shettima, and the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, among others.

The ceremony, which was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, not only served to honor these exceptional individuals but also to inspire others in their field to strive for excellence.

Momoh, who possesses a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering, was lauded for his expertise, accomplishments and dedication to his profession.

“I feel very glad because it’s a recognition from our professional colleagues which is an indication that the little effort that I have made in the past is very well recognised,” said Momoh.

In his acceptance speech, Minister Momoh stressed the importance of his role in the Niger Delta Development Ministry, stating that the recognition would motivate him to work more closely with the Nigerian Society of Engineers to mitigate the effects of climate change in the region.

He further emphasized the necessity of inter-agency collaboration for addressing the diverse challenges confronting the Niger Delta.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdul Oroh, commended Momoh, saying, “He is a great manager, a leader, a great politician, a thorough professional and a very dependable person – if he says yes, you can take his words to the bank – he’s very dependable.”

Hon. Patrick Ikhariale, another former member of the House of Representatives, expressed his delight at the award conferred upon Minister Momoh.

He hailed Momoh as a disciplined and competent professional who is strategic, pragmatic and focused.

“He’s a man that you can say has all the qualities of a leader which includes honesty, probity and humility to all,” said Ikhariale.

Ikhariale further expressed hope for Momoh’s continued success.

“We know that this is yet another feather added to his cap and we hope that by the grace of God, many more feathers would be added to his cap because every day, of his life, he takes steps that are positive towards assisting human race.”