My talent is beyond imagination – Boliuma Olusayero

By Rita Okoye

Boliuma Olusayero is a versatile talent who has made her mark in the world of entertainment, particularly in the vibrant realm of Nollywood. She is most notably recognized for her key role in the Nollywood movie, “Otan Warriors,” a movie directed by Ted Inkx and produced by Idowu Olusayero, where she portrayed the formidable character of the godmother to the Okuku village.

In “Otan Warriors,” Boliuma brought the character of the godmother to life with her exceptional acting skills, earning her accolades and appreciation from both audiences and fellow actors. Her portrayal of this significant role added depth and authenticity to the storyline, making it a memorable performance.

Beyond her acting prowess, Boliuma Olusayero has also established herself as a skilled Master of Ceremonies (MC) and coordinator for various events. Her charismatic and engaging presence on stage has made her a sought-after host for a wide range of occasions. With her natural ability to captivate audiences and keep events running smoothly, Boliuma’s contributions as an MC have been instrumental in the success of numerous gatherings.

Moreover, Boliuma’s talent isn’t confined to the silver screen or hosting duties. Boliuma is a professional event management strategist, and the Event and Programme director, of West Africa of the award-winning company, OPTION A INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES LTD, a global technical element solution event management consultancy company.

She is a visionary entrepreneur having founded and sustained Option A International with her husband, now a decade. She is an advisor to governments and VIPs and a coach to entrepreneurs and business owners.

Boliuma is an intuitive and thoughtful natural leader with a big heart for young people. She has a selfless and unassuming personality which has endeared many to her over the decade. Her contribution to the event industry in Abuja was recognised as one of the awardees for the Peace Achievers Award 2018 for her company’s contribution to youth empowerment and contributions to the event industry. She regularly facilitates high-profile local and international business conferences, and she understands first-hand what is required to produce and sustain results. She is recognized as an authority in the areas of leadership development, superior human productivity and true success.

Boliuma Olusayero’s journey in the world of entertainment is a testament to her dedication, versatility, and passion for her craft. With a remarkable ability to breathe life into her characters, whether in feature films or poetry and her adeptness at coordinating and hosting events, Boliuma has established herself as a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment landscape. Her contributions to the world of entertainment continue to be celebrated, and her future in the industry holds great promise. She’s married to Mr Idowu Olusayero and they are blessed with three awesome Children.