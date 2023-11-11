My sweet-bitter encounter with Mr Ibu on his sickbed — Charles Inojie

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular comic actor Charles Inojie has narrated his sweet-bitter encounter with ailing John Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu on his sickbed, describing him as “an indomitable hurmourist.”

Mr Ibu is still lying on his sickbed after one of his legs was amputated during the week.

As a colleague, Inojie decided to pay a ‘get-well-quick’ visit to Mr Ibu, at the hospital, where’s currently receiving treatment on the Lagos Island, after leaving a movie set alongside actress Chinyere Wilfred.

But rather than feeling the excruciating pain that comes with the amputation of his leg, Mr Ibu ended up entertaining his visitors as if nothing happened him.

Narrating the encounter, Inojie said “I never thought I could ever be able to relate this chapter of my encounter with Mr Ibu on his sick bed. This is because I had this funny feeling that it had the potential of making light of a very dire situation as his condition presented.”

He continued, “Well, the enigmatic humour monger himself, Ali Baba, has given me a soft landing to go ahead.

“I walked into his private ward in the ICU in the company of Chinyere Wilfred at whose behest we made the journey to Ever Care where he is being treated.

“We had just finished from a set, and she suggested that we take the opportunity to visit Ibu. With us were Jasmine, Mrs Ibu, and a woman I believe is her friend.

As soon as we stepped into the room, his eyes lit up, and he retorted.”

Our conversation:

Ibu: “Idiot, what are you doing here?”

Inojie: “Mumu, why you carry your leg go give mallam to dey cut?”

Ibu: “I get sense?”

“He would go on to quibble a few friendly banters with Chinyere. In fact, suffice to say that if a total stranger walked into that room that minute, he would never be able to tell who, indeed, was the patient.

From one joke to the other, Mr Ibu literally entertained us. For a moment, I peered into his eyes as if searching for the secret of his willpower, and again, he levelled me out,” Inojie continued.

Ibu: “You dey pity for me? No fear, the doctor say I go fit still use the leg later, even though some betta-betta meat don commot for the leg.”

“You could never stop wondering where he got the strength under such agonizing pain to exude such positive energy so effortlessly.”

“Then came the moment. I picked his hands from his sides and held them tightly as I muttered,

“Let’s pray.”

“We gazed intently at each other and connected on the fading highways of nostalgia, and upon the instance, I felt a mad rush of hot tears welling up beneath my quivering eyelids. I quickly turned away for fear my animal weakness was threatening to have the better of me, but too late. Ibu was crying, too!

“We prayed and cried freely and came to, unconsoled. He wiped his eyes as I did mine, and out of the blues, the Mr. Ibu in him reared its head again.

Ibu: “Idiot, you go dey cry. Wetin dey beat you?”

Inojie: “Mumu, you no cry?”

Ibu: “Na as I see you dey cry, na him I say make I support you na.”

“The two delectable nurses tending him laughed and laughed, and you could tell that Ibu made their jobs so very easy with his ebullient mien.

Inojie said he left the hospital with one of life’s vital lessons running through his mind. And it was: “Whoever can muster the willpower to survive in the face of anguish and life-threatening pain, can defeat death even in the most fearsome battle.”