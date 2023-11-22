My style is unique – Don Ifeski

By Rita Okoye

Creativity does not happen by chance; it’s either inborn or taught and the former is the case of Nigeria’s emerging content creator/skit maker, Don Ifeski (real name Ifeoluwa Odebode), who’s creating a massive shake-up in the Nigerian Entertainment industry through his unique comical music lyrics interpretation skits.



Starting in 2021, Don Ifeski in his words “I remember I started with Bella Shmurda’s Cash App and I was a bit nervous, not knowing what to expect from the fans but I am glad I’ve been able to create something unique that has never been done before in the skit making world”, he says.

Don Ifeski’s rise to fame has been that of strength, courage and determination. From just about a thousand followers across all social media platforms to over 150k followers at present, the popular husband to Florence has been able to catch the attention of the heavyweights in the industry like Don Jazzy, Davido, Tunde Ednut, OdumoduBlck, Blaqbonez, Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage and the likes, further propelling his burgeoning brand for the world to see.

Don Ifeski has interpreted over 200 (both local and International) songs since he started and he says he never expected the heavyweights to endorse him so soon.

In his words “I started this whole thing from a place of love and passion and I am glad the top guys appreciate what I do. There’s no greater joy than getting recognised and applauded for doing what you love to do best”, he says.

Don Ifeski, a graduate of The Yaba College of Technology, sees his lyrics interpretation skits as an avenue to create something unique from the ordinary and he’s grateful for the talent to think as he believes it’s one of the major challenges in coming up with contents that fits the music and that also appeals to the greater audience, mixed with some elements of comedy.

On other challenges, the non-smiling Don Ifeski also revealed struggles with casting and props. For him, there are good days but there could also be challenging days which take a bit to fix in all, he’s glad for the gift of family and the people around him who have been supportive. He continues “There are days I feel like giving up on this but once my guys come through with the words of encouragement, I feel fired up again and ready to go, which is something I am extremely grateful for”

The year 2023 has seen Don Ifeski’s biggest rise in the game and being Nigeria’s pioneer lyrics interpretation skit-maker, he sees the future of skit-making and content creation being massive in Nigeria, something he’s committed to see happen.

On plans for the forthcoming year, Don Ifeski says 2024 “is the year we finally break that glass ceiling and export lyrics interpretation to the world” as he believes the content he makes is not just suitable for Nigeria or Africa but all over the world. He believes creating lyrics interpretation mixed with comedy is something the whole world will come to accept in 2024 and he wants to be at the forefront of that movement.