My sister not involved in LG vehicle purchase —Gov Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, insisted that his elder sister, Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, is not involved in the purchase of vehicles for local government council chairmen in the state.

Recently, the state government, through the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, in the state purchased Toyota Camry vehicles for caretaker committee Chairmen across the state.

Making the clarification, the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, described the attempt to drag the governor’s sister into the car purchasing deal as mere blackmail by the “sinking opposition” in the state.

The statement reads: “It has been brought to our attention the blackmailing attempt of the sinking opposition and belly-aching traducers in Osun State to drag the prestigious name and personality of Yeye Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni into what she knows nothing about.

“Such blackmailing attempt is linking her to the recent purchase of official vehicles for local government Caretaker Chairmen in Osun state.

“Let it be noted that the process involved in the purchase of the official vehicles for the local government Chairmen has nothing to do with Yeyeluwa. Due process was followed through the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, their umbrella body, in purchasing those vehicles. Yeyeluwa Adeleke-Sanni was not in any way involved in the entire process.

“Going forward, any defamatory or blackmailing attempt from any quarters will be treated with the right and deserving legal actions. Relevant state law officers have been directed by Mr Governor to bring to book those committing fake news and associated cyber crimes.”