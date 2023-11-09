My mission is to give women sense of belonging  – Okewale

…as she holds Women High Achievers Conference in Lagos

By Chris Onuoha

Women in Lagos were recently engaged in a business development and image boosting conference tagged, ‘Women High Achievers Trybe Conference 2023 with theme: “Elevating Women Entrepreneurs: Strategies For Success” held on November 6, 2023 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos with influential women from all walks of life in attendance.

The conference, an annual interactive show with lots of fun packed engagements exclusively for women was a founded by Kiki Okewale. However, this year’s event was in collaboration with Women Radio WFm 91.7 in a bid to uplift and empower women around the world.

The keynote speech was delivered by one of Nigerians accomplished female entrepreneurs, Ibukun Awosika, and as special guest of honour. Adeola Kingsley James, a motivational speaker presented a meditation and mindset session to readjust participants psyche into embracing the mood of the moment.

Speakers on the panel discussion session include Atinuke Babatunde, CEO of Brandfussion, a marketing agency; Folake Aya Akanni; Bukola Majekodunmi; Eno Sam; Nana Milagrosa Atafiri and others. Toun Okewale Sonaiya, CEO, Woman Radio had an impressive a session with the women speaking about ‘Strategic Media Collaborations’ in business.

At the second segment of the event, other speakers that include Jennifer Awarigwe spoke on Finance, Margaret Nkechi Moore led the women on Insurance Strategies, Ivie Temitayo Ibitoye spoke on Healthy Workplace Culture and Diji Shujahi took them on Relationship Building while Amazing Adeboyin moderated the session. The compere of the programme was Tomike Adeoye.

The convener of the programme, Kiki Okewale in her opening remarks, said, “As far back as I could remember, I have always longed for sisterhood,”

She noted that having come from a family of five brothers and being the only girl, sisterhood eluded her formation years, adding that she longed for a sisterhood that would share her pains, struggles, experiences and lend a supporting hand to her wishes.

“In a time of darkness when my father passed away, I felt utterly alone. It was in that moment that I realized I had a mission to create a safe space for women, a sanctuary of sisterhood.”

She mentioned that she carried a weight of painful memories of abuse while also been blessed with compassionate women in her life such as one Mrs. Adeyefa who played a major transformative role as well as opening doors for her.

According to her, the aim of establishing the organisation, ‘WHATrybe’ is clearly to build a community where supporting, patronising and promoting one another is second nature, noticing that togetherness brings far reaching impacts.

“We are not perfect. But that is our strength. Our diversity is our beauty and by bringing our unique qualities together, we paint our lives with vibrancy and hope. We are the women of High Achievers Trybe and our journey is just beginning. We empower women and create possibilities,” she said.

Ibukun Awosika in her keynote address touched salient areas of importance towards strategic principles that would guide any entrepreneurial woman to succeed. She stressed the need for one to know what she is cut out to do; that is knowing if ones interest, passion, skills, talent and resources match the market one wants to function in.

Awosika enumerated three key factors that should drive effective entrepreneurial project, namely; ‘Ideation process, which involves sorting through many thoughts about what the opportunities and possibilities are. The next is the ‘Planning stage’ where you have to apply the “SWOT TEST” method and finally the ‘Execution stage.’

Under the SWOT analysis, that implies ‘Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threats’, she mentioned that an entrepreneur must consider all these indices and combine them with personality, skills, talent, human capital resources to determine which of the opportunities is viable for one to scale.

“In theory, every business looks right, but in execution and real life, there might be few surprises you need to contend with. This will help you to make amends at a low cost,” she said.

She however admonished women to learn how to have proof of concept, ability to organize oneself from small scale to scalability, ability to discipline oneself and ability to find the right talent while looking inwards to understand the market. She summed it up by revealing the most important thing is to have clarity of vision.

The panel discussion session was quite enriching as speakers engaged the audience, exclusively women entrepreneurs, in many ways of building self confidence and navigating out of challenges in business. While Atinuke broke down what brand reposition means in business, Folake Aya Akani lightened the house with her Social media marketing experience. The side fun of the day was when Bukola Majekodunmi thrilled the audience with a balloon show demonstrating how experiential marketing could make a difference in business.

Eno Sam, an author and motivational speaker, engaged the women with storytelling impacts in creating contents as a business. It was quite interactive and educative as participants engaged in mind boggling questions and feedback sessions with panellists.

Speaking with the media, the convener, Kiki Okewale expressed happiness at the turnout of participants. She mentioned that it has been her life dream to create something unique for women and as well, reliving memories of childhood experiences. She encouraged women to join the Whatrybe society to make a difference in their communities and also to build self confidence as entrepreneurs.