My latest movie, Femi, a cinematic masterpiece, says Gida

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising Nigerian actor and producer, Dauda Sulaimon, popularly known as Gida, has described his latest movie as a cinematic masterpiece, saying it is a product of years of dedication and unwavering commitment to the art of movie production.

” My willingness to tackle new challenges and languages exemplifies my commitment to evolving as an actor. My new movie is a cinematic work of art, a masterpiece in every respect,” he said.

The movie, according to him, explores the intricate story of a Casanova’s rise and fall, offering a profound glimpse into the complexities of life.

With “Femi,” set to premiere in London, Gida noted that the world is poised to witness the next chapter of his blossoming career , a true luminary in Yoruba cinema.

His career, marked by passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment, is a testament to the boundless possibilities in the world of entertainment.

Speaking on how he transitioned from being a movie fan to a leading actor in the Yoruba movie industry, Gida said his journey began with an insatiable love for the film industry, admiring actors like Femi Adebayo and others.

According to him, transitioning from a fervent fan to a celebrated actor was a natural evolution, driven by his undeniable love for the art of storytelling.

Speaking further, he described his seamless transition between acting and filmmaking, saying his eagerness to embrace challenges and his commitment to continuous improvement have been pivotal in ensuring his longevity in the industry.

While many of his peers have ventured into English-speaking films, he embraced diversity by participating in both Yoruba and English-speaking productions