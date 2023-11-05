My latest album charges Nigerians to stand with God in trying times – Tosin Bee

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace gospel minister, Adejumobi Oluwatosin, more commonly known as Tosin Bee, has stated that his music album is a message of hope and faith in God for Nigerians even in the present trying times in the country.

Tosin Bee noted that Nigerians and Christians worldwide must stand strong in their faith, trust in God’s sovereignty, and find solace in His promises.

The gospel minister who recently held his 2023 United States of America and United Kingdom tours said the turnout across cities was impressive as he recalled several great testimonies which God did for the participants.

Tosin Bee said, “The Praise Unlimited US/UK tour in 2023 has been an incredible journey filled with God’s grace and favor.It has been awesome, with good reception everywhere we go, and testimonies following.

“We’ve seen remarkable turnout from Nigerians in the US and UK, even non-Nigerians. We have seen lives touched and hearts transformed through praise and worship.

“By God’s grace, we’ve encountered numerous outstanding testimonies during this tour. People have experienced healing, restoration, and breakthroughs through the power of worship. It’s a testament to God’s faithfulness and His desire to meet us in our need.”

Speaking on his music, he added, “My music serves as a vessel to address both the political and spiritual dynamics of our times. Through God-inspired lyrics and melodies, we aim to inspire hope, encourage prayer, and foster unity in the face of challenges

“My message to Nigerians is; just as the Scripture says “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” Always give thanks to God, give everything in you to thank him for the good and not so good days.

“This album is a message of hope, faith, and God’s unwavering love. It calls on Nigerians and Christians worldwide to stand strong in their faith, trust in God’s sovereignty, and find solace in His promises, especially in trying times.”

While highlighting some of the remarkable outings he held in the US and UK, he said, “Yes, we have more exciting cities and meetings ahead like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Newyork, London, Manchester, Cardiff, Phoenix Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota and many more. I’m looking forward to them and trusting that God’s presence moves.

“I encourage all Christians and Nigerians in these regions and around the world to look forward to these gatherings and join us. Coping with finances and planning costs for such a tour can be challenging, but God has been faithful. The logistics behind it is a lot, but by God’s grace it’s been a smooth ride so far. Additionally, we’re working on significant music projects that we’re excited to share with the world soon. Praise Unlimited 2.0 is by the end of this tour.

“After the success of the first edition, people have been asking for a follow up version, so volume 2 drops soon. Concerning Beezle Studios, which is our studio in Lagos Nigeria. We have released some projects from there, especially live sessions with my band, ‘Beezlenation’ and we still have more coming, the studio is doing fine with patronage from everywhere.”