My issues with Amosun are personal – Dapo Abiodun 

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described the issues between himself and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, as ‘personal.’

Abiodun stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The governor noted that reconciliation between himself and Amosun is a private affair and may not significantly impact the socioeconomic development of Ogun State or the country as a whole.

Asked whether he has been able to reconcile with the former governor, Abiodun said, “The issue of reconciliation, I believe those are issues that are personal issues.”

“I am not sure whether a reconciliation between me and my predecessor has anything to do with the socioeconomic development of Ogun State or this country at large.”

Recall Amosun served as Ogun State governor from 2011 to 2019 after which Abiodun assumed office in 2019.

The duo have been embroiled in a long-running political feud, operating from different support camps in the state.

Despite his APC membership, Amosun supported the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, in the March 2023 election, where Abiodun secured re-election.

In May, Abiodun and Amosun also traded blame regarding the location of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Plant.