My humour comes from a place of sincerity —Koja Kaze

*Debuts his maiden comedy show ‘Don’t Judge Me’

By Benjamin

Fast-rising comedian Kojah Kaze is surely taking his craft to the next level as he stages the maiden edition of his highly anticipated comedy show tagged, “Don’t Judge Me.”

The show, billed to hold on Sunday, November 5, at the Terra Kulture arena , Victoria Island, Lagos, will witness an impressive lineup of comedians and music stars, who will be thrilling guests with rib-cracking jokes and mid-blowing musical performances in the evening.

According to Kaze, ‘Don’t Judge Me’ is a project from my heart that is bound to be edgy, thought-provoking and at the same time funny.

“The project is me telling the world that this is a new era of stand up comedy in Nigeria. It’s also geared at me telling the people of the world that this is me, this who I am, and this is how I see the world” Kojah said in a chat with our reporter during the week.

Kojah said his plan is to meet the global standard with the project, and have the content streamed on all digital platforms across the world.

“Our music and movies are doing very well in the global space. Who says our comedy cannot reach a global audience as well?

“Don’t Judge Me” is putting out my Nigerian reality and story as a person to the global audience

“I am a young Nigerian, and like every other person, life is tough. It’s like a roller coaster. My truth is my truth. This project is going to open up a lot of vulnerabilities as a young Nigerian growing up in the country.

It’s going to be an iconic project. I’m saying ‘Don’t judge me.’

“My journey as a stand up comedian has not been the earlier journey. It’s been a roller coaster and this is me putting everything out in this project. It’s my debut comedy special but it hasn’t been easy for me. The journey has been full of ups and downs, but here we are,” Kaze narrated.

Speaking further, Kojah Kaze described the theme of the show as “self-explanatory” adding “we live in peculiar times in the entertainment and comedy space, where comedians are expected to be politically correct, while politicians also tell jokes. “That’s why I’m coming out to say quite a lot of stuff. This is a project that comes from my heart. My humour and my art come from a place of sincerity. The truth doesn’t have to be polite , it’s my reality and an art is supposed to be an expression of an artist’s reality,” the dreadlocks carrying comedian said.

Kojah Kase promised to pull all stops to make the evening the biggest comedy show in recent times.