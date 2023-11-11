My hero is gone, Emeka Ike mourns mum

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, who’s known for his ‘Playboy’ or ‘Casanova’ role in the movies is currently bereaved.

The actor just announced the passing away of his mother, Mrs Comfort Ike on his Instagram page.

Making the sad announcement, Emeka Ike wrote, “ My hero is gone. RIP ..world , mother.”

Also, some of the captions of a pictorial tribute posted on Instagram read thus, “We will hold onto the love you showed humanity.

“With tears drop, your children bid you farewell

“You have touched lives and accomplished a lot as a Christian mother.”

Meanwhile, some of the actor’s colleagues and fans have been sending their condolence messages to him. They include actress Toyin Abraham, Ifey Eze, Danielle Okeke, Kome Pretty among others.